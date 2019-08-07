FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Issued By Capital One Financial

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

LPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Williams Capital raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

LPI stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $724.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.24 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $11,611,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 140,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

