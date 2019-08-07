FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Automatic Data Processing Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.00.

ADP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $163.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,854,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,193,000 after purchasing an additional 69,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

