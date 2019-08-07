FY2019 EPS Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Decreased by Gabelli (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

FBHS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.30.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $51.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,800,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,419,000 after acquiring an additional 114,490 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,570,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,834,000 after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,786,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,046,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $657,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $163,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,055 shares of company stock valued at $951,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

