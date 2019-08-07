FY2019 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $14.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.54. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2020 earnings at $14.28 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $184.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.56. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $210.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

