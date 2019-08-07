FY2019 Earnings Estimate for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.49 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,340,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,303,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Hanif Dahya acquired 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $43,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.