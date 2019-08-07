Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Trading 8.8% Higher After Strong Earnings

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)’s share price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.23, 3,931,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,699,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTR. ValuEngine upgraded Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Frontier Communications from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,360,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,014 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 72.8% during the first quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 2,039,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 859,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 45,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 869,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $118.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Frontier Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTR)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.