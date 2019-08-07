Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

FOX has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. FOX has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FOX to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,749. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44. FOX has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $20,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

