Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $410.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FRTA stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.18. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63.

Get Forterra alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 131.8% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Forterra by 225.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 101,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Forterra by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,293,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 91,351 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forterra by 41.1% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 113,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Forterra by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Forterra and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.