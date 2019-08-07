FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) Shares Down 0.5%

FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.66, 14,111 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.