Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.8-101.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.69 million.Forescout Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.41–0.33 EPS.

Shares of FSCT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 518,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $147,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $115,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,005 shares of company stock worth $5,038,788. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

