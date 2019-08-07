FoldingCoin (FLDC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $398.00

FoldingCoin (CURRENCY:FLDC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. FoldingCoin has a market cap of $374,138.00 and approximately $398.00 worth of FoldingCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FoldingCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One FoldingCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,002.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.00 or 0.01898392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.27 or 0.02833159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00777278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00789028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00524215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00143663 BTC.

FoldingCoin Token Profile

FoldingCoin (CRYPTO:FLDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Stanford Folding hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2014. FoldingCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 778,797,162 tokens. FoldingCoin’s official Twitter account is @FoldingCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FoldingCoin is www.foldingcoin.net

FoldingCoin Token Trading

FoldingCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoldingCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FoldingCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FoldingCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

