Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Director Sells $4,225,000.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $4,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Vincent West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, George Vincent West sold 15,077 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $633,686.31.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, George Vincent West sold 371,597 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $15,751,996.83.

NYSE FND traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $43.56. 2,277,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,831. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $48.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FND. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.51 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “in-line” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

