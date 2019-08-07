Flash (FLASH) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Flash has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $8,792.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00246578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.73 or 0.01237275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020144 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00094960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

