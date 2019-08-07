Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is Strycker View Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Strycker View Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,689 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 9.8% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Strycker View Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fiserv worth $25,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after purchasing an additional 469,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. 270,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,483,334. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.