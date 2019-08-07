First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.45. First Horizon National reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

In other First Horizon National news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 62,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,005,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 110,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,769,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,854.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,799 shares of company stock worth $3,787,742. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,449,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after buying an additional 428,555 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 419,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 150,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.