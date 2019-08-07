First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.45. First Horizon National reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

In other First Horizon National news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 62,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,005,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 110,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,769,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,854.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,799 shares of company stock worth $3,787,742. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,449,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after buying an additional 428,555 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 419,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 150,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.