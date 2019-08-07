First Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,424,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,806,951,000 after buying an additional 96,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,884,429,000 after acquiring an additional 462,957 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,679,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,809,000 after acquiring an additional 729,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,342,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 101,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 864,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,498,000 after acquiring an additional 864,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $503.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $589.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $586,703.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.39, for a total value of $111,999.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,696 shares in the company, valued at $177,470,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock worth $13,664,919 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

