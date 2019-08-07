First Bank & Trust Purchases 146 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,418 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,306.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $213,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

