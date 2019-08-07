First Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.6% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

ABBV opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

