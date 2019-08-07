First Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 78,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Welltower by 18.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Welltower by 5.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Welltower by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.83. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

In other Welltower news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.