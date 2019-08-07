First Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,693,000 after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $11,172,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 37,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $160.42 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.33, for a total value of $67,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $349,216.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $6,693,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,839 shares of company stock worth $14,238,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

