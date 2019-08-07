First Bank & Trust Buys 33,324 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 563.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,324 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 784.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 110,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 463,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSI Group LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 45.2% in the second quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 428,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,349 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

