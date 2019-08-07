First Bank & Trust Buys 290 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in CarMax were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in CarMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSE KMX opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $1,255,878.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 14,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,309,092.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

