First Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

FRBA stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Bank has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $191.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.36.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). First Bank had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

