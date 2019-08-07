Finjan (FNJN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) will post its Q2 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.
Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Finjan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FNJN opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. Finjan has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Finjan Company Profile
Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.
