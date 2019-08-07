Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Has $713,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 60.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 148.3% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $260.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $283.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.86. The company has a market capitalization of $266.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.46, for a total value of $2,134,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,070,462 shares in the company, valued at $30,086,436,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,771 shares of company stock valued at $43,675,108. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

