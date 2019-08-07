Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,428,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,899,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,687,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 40,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $116.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

