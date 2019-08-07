Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.32.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.