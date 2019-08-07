Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

