Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,592 shares of company stock valued at $18,336,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $517.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $513.37.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $494.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $523.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

