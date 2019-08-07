Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

FDUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. 174,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,403. The firm has a market cap of $357.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 52.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $99,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 35,677.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,326 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

