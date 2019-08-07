Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Strycker View Capital LLC

Strycker View Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,115 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises 4.9% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strycker View Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity National Financial worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

FNF stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.