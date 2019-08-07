Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Up to $12.96

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $12.96. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 4,254,537 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on FCAU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura started coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price target for the company. Finally, Oddo Securities upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,405,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after buying an additional 5,807,093 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter worth $25,500,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,583,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,202 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 2,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 898,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 694,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

