Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) to Issue GBX 5.20 Dividend

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,252 ($29.43) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,985 ($25.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,284.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.35.
In other news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 13,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,177 ($28.45) per share, with a total value of £289,497.46 ($378,279.71).
Fevertree Drinks Company Profile
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.
