Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) to Issue GBX 5.20 Dividend

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,252 ($29.43) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,985 ($25.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,284.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 13,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,177 ($28.45) per share, with a total value of £289,497.46 ($378,279.71).

FEVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,312.50 ($43.28).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

