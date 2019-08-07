Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FATE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 1,138.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider J Scott Wolchko sold 14,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $277,668.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 389,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 71,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,602,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,476 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,002. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

