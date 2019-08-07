Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,344 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 2.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,218,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,437 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 109.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 96.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $588,640.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

