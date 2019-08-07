Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Trading Up 9.2% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.27, approximately 465,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 201,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. TheStreet lowered Farmland Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,273,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 454,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 241,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Farmland Partners by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 40,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Farmland Partners by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.