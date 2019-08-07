Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Trading Up 9.2% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.27, approximately 465,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 201,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. TheStreet lowered Farmland Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.74.
Farmland Partners Company Profile (NYSE:FPI)
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.
