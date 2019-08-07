Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.90 Million

Brokerages expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to report sales of $146.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $147.80 million. Farmer Bros posted sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year sales of $600.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $601.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $616.88 million, with estimates ranging from $608.55 million to $625.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.45. 3,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.03. Farmer Bros has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $255.77 million, a P/E ratio of 112.23, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.11.

In other Farmer Bros news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc acquired 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $52,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 131,111 shares of company stock worth $2,269,691. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,682,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

