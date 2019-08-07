Famous Dave’s of America (DAVE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Famous Dave’s of America had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Famous Dave’s of America has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Famous Dave’s of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Famous Dave’s of America

Famous Dave's of America, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

