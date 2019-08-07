Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of FAIR stock opened at GBX 0.81 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.82. Fair Oaks Income has a 52 week low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01).
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.