Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FAIR stock opened at GBX 0.81 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.82. Fair Oaks Income has a 52 week low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

