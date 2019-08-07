Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 120,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,608. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $297.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

