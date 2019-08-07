Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. 4,067,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,568,608. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $297.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

