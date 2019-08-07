Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1219723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.
The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price target on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59.
Extended Stay America Company Profile (NYSE:STAY)
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.
