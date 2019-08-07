Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1219723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price target on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

