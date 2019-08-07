Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $184.46 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.41.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

