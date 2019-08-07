Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,601. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $506.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 70,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 21.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.4% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 162,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.