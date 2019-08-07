Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.21)-(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5-9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 million.Everspin Technologies also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.21–0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. 55,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.55. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. Everspin Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

