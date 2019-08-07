Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.06–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.3-51.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.34 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.25-0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. ValuEngine upgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Everbridge from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Damore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $191,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 19,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $1,984,284.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,719 shares of company stock valued at $35,493,696. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

