Euronav (EURN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Euronav stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89. Euronav has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EURN. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

