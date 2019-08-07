Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Reaches $0.0057

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market cap of $114,902.00 and approximately $40,686.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00372700 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002554 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 20,404,009 coins and its circulating supply is 20,309,455 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

