Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $14,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $299.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.22. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $234.99 and a 52 week high of $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.05%.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

