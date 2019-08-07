Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 60.1% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price target on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.21.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total transaction of $198,763.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,710.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,210. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $533.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.